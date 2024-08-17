Forbes Travel Guide Lists Four Reasons to Visit Astana

ASTANA – Forbes Travel Guide, the United States-based global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises, published an article on Aug. 5 highlighting four great reasons why Astana should be on every traveler’s bucket list.

Among them are the pyramid-shaped Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, the St. Regis Astana Hotel, the Ozen lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and the Astana Opera theater.

The author focuses on Astana’s unique architecture, cultural attractions, and gastronomic delights available to the capital’s guests.

Astana is becoming an increasingly popular destination among travelers due to its dynamically developing infrastructure and rich cultural heritage. The article aims to draw international attention to the capital and showcase it as a vibrant and exciting destination for leisure and tourism.