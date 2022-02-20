Kazakhstan’s Breathtaking Imantau-Shalkar Resort Offers New Destinations For Tourists

NUR-SULTAN – Thirteen routes have been created in the Imantau-Shalkar resort area in northern Kazakhstan, which is often compared with Switzerland due to the similar landscapes, said Daniyar Isayev, deputy head of the entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development department of the North Kazakhstan Region.

In his interview with Kazinform news agency, he noted that horse and bicycle routes including visits to sacred places will be organized for tourists interested in outdoor activities. The Karasai and Agyntai Batyrs (warriors from Kazakh language) memorial complex, the Manor of Aiganym, grandmother of famous Kazakh scholar and ethnographer Shoqan Ualikhanov, and the archeological excavation of Botai village are among those sacred places.

“Walking routes encompass visiting Kazantau and Two Brothers hills, where observation decks will be installed, while water routes will reach Cossack island in Lake Imantau,” he added.

These routes were developed as part of the concept for the development of Kokshetau National Park, where the resort is located.

As the number of tourists in the Imantau-Shalkar resort has increased 39 percent over the past year, the department plans to develop ecotourism in this area.

“We are holding negotiations on the construction of glamping parks, eco-hotels, modern holiday resorts with year-round work schedule, and areas for caravan tourism and ethno auls (ethno-villages). This year, project and budget documentation for transport and engineering design of the national park will be prepared,” said Isayev.

According to him, the park’s infrastructure development will stimulate attracting investors and tourists, while resorts will be able to work throughout the year instead of in particular seasons.

The department also plans to construct the Lake Imantau embankment with a beach zone for tourists.

Isayev noted that three visitors centers providing information about attractions, sacred places, recreation centers, and tourist routes are scheduled to be built this year.

The Imantau-Shalkar resort area is located near Lakes Imantau and Shalkar, which are considered to be the pearls of the Lake District in the northern region. A range of local recreation centers provides various activities for tourists including hunting, fishing, and health and fitness facilities.