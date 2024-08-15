Dimash Kudaibergen Visits Tourist Capital of Turkic World

ASTANA – Turkistan Region Governor Darkhan Satybaldy welcomed Kazakh famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen, who arrived in Turkistan city, the 2024 tourist capital of the Turkic world, on Aug. 15, reported the regional administration’s press service.

“I am glad to see in our region a person of high art who represents our country on the world stage. Your visit will give a huge impetus to strengthening spirituality and developing tourism,” Satybaldy said.

He invited Kudaibergen to be an honorary guest at the upcoming Voice of Turan, an international competition for Kazakh song performers. The event, held for the fifth time, will feature artists from 20 countries performing Kazakh songs.

Kudaibergen expressed his admiration for Turkistan’s transformation, highlighting its beauty and significance as a growing tourist destination. He remarked on the city’s global recognition and the importance of peace in the country.

Kudaibergen will perform his solo concert “Stranger” on Sept. 13-14 in Astana as part of the fifth World Nomad Games.