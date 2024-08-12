World Nomad Games Await: The Gathering of the Great Steppe in Astana

ASTANA – As the curtain falls on the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Kazakhstan proudly secured seven medals, a new chapter in global sports is set to unfold. While the world has celebrated the feast of modern athletes on the grandest stage, the heart of Central Asia is preparing to host a cultural and sporting event like no other. The World Nomad Games, often described as the Olympics of Central Asia, are just around the corner, ready to bring together the diverse and historically rich cultures of nomadic peoples from across the globe.

From Sept. 8 to 13, Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, will be the epicenter of this extraordinary event. Under the theme The Gathering of the Great Steppe, the fifth edition of the World Nomad Games will showcase the vibrant traditions, fierce competitions, and profound cultural heritage of the nomadic civilizations that once roamed the vast steppes of Eurasia.

Sporting spectacles and cultural celebrations

The World Nomad Games are a competition and are a celebration of the ancient sports and lifestyles that have been passed down through generations. Over 2,000 participants from around 100 countries will converge in Astana to compete in 21 sports that reflect the skills and traditions of nomadic peoples. Spectators can look forward to thrilling events like Kokpar, a horseback game akin to polo but played with a goat carcass; Kuresi and Koresh, traditional wrestling styles that demand strength and strategy; and Baige, a spirited horse race that captures the speed and endurance of the steppe’s finest steeds.

Adding to the excitement, the games will feature a unique ethno-village where visitors can immerse in the customs, crafts, and culinary delights of the region. The ethno-village will include traditional yurt-building demonstrations, folk music performances, and interactive workshops that bring the rich traditions of nomadic culture to life.

This year’s World Nomad Games will also introduce a scientific conference dedicated to the study and preservation of nomadic heritage. Scholars, historians, and enthusiasts from around the world will gather to discuss the significance of nomadic culture in a modern context, exploring how these ancient traditions can inform and inspire contemporary life.

Tickets available now

The World Nomad Games promise to be a spectacular event, blending the thrill of competition with the beauty of cultural exchange. The opening ceremony, scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Astana Arena, is set to be a grand celebration, with performances and pageantry that reflect the spirit of the Great Steppe.

Tickets are now available for purchase, with prices ranging from $31-104 for the opening ceremony. Tickets for individual sporting events start $7, making this an accessible experience for all. Don’t miss the chance to witness history in the making – the World Nomad Games in Astana are an event like no other, where the past meets the present, and where the world comes together to celebrate the enduring legacy of the nomadic way of life.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.worldnomadgames.kz.