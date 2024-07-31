Dimash Kudaibergen Announces Second Solo Concert in Astana After First Show Sold Out

ASTANA – One of the most beloved singers in the world, Kazakhstan’s Dimash Kudaibergen announced a second “Stranger” show on Sept. 14 in Astana after tickets for his first concert on Sept. 13 were sold out in a couple of days.

The show will take place at the Astana Arena stadium. Tickets for the second concert will go on sale soon on the ticketon.kz website, reported DimashNews on July 30.

According to the ticket operator’s information, Kudaibergen’s solo concert “Stranger” in Astana will not only attract Kazakhstan citizens but also more than 9,000 spectators from 50 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America.

“We are sincerely pleased to see such widespread interest in Kazakh culture. We would be thrilled to see small flags or symbols of your countries in your hands to create an atmosphere of unity and demonstrate how music brings people and continents together,” said in the announcement.

The first concert will coincide with the final day of the World Nomad Games 2024.