Turkistan Named Tourist Capital of Turkic World for 2024

ASTANA – Tourism ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) approved an initiative to declare Turkistan the tourist capital of the Turkic world for 2024 at an Oct. 11 meeting, reported the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service. An official announcement is set to be made at the upcoming OTS summit on Nov. 3.

After the eighth meeting of the tourism ministers, Turkistan hosted an international tourism forum to enhance cooperation and present the historic city as the next tourist capital of the Turkic world.

To develop the tourism sector in Turkic countries, the forum participants considered increasing flights between major cities of the OTS member and observer states. They also proposed to create joint tourism products, intensify work on establishing partnerships, and advance the Silk Road modern tourist route.

The parties discussed closer collaboration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in implementing the Tabarruk Ziyorat pilot project that unites historical and cultural centers along the Great Silk Road.

A proposal was put forth to establish a marathon running alliance among the OTS states to promote a healthy lifestyle, cultural exchange, and stimulate tourist flow.

Furthermore, the forum participants created an OTS universities league specializing in tourism and hospitality education, preparing students for successful careers in these fields.

In conclusion, they emphasized the need to enhance the sharing of knowledge and expertise in marketing and promoting the tourism potential of the OTS states.