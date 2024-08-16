ACWA Power Kazakhstan Becomes 3,000th Firm Registered at AIFC

ASTANA – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has registered its 3,000th company – ACWA Power Kazakhstan.

Saudi-listed ACWA Power is the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition and the first mover into green hydrogen. It is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, reported AIFC press service on Aug. 16.

ACWA Power plans to build a wind farm with energy storage systems with a total capacity of one gigawatt (GW) in the Zhetisu Region. The project aims to harness the country’s abundant wind potential to increase the share of renewable energy sources and help achieve carbon neutrality.

One of AIFC’s key objectives is promoting sustainable development goals, including transitioning to a low-carbon economy, attracting green investments and creating a supportive financial ecosystem.

“The growth in the number of the center’s participants is explained by a series of factors, such as its unique legal framework based on common law principles, favorable tax conditions and a range of services to support business operations of its participants. Since its inception, the center has attracted companies from various sectors, including financial, technology, energy and others, thus contributing to innovation and economic development of Kazakhstan and the region,” said AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov.

In September 2021, AIFC registered its 1,000th company and then in July 2023, it doubled in size, reaching the 2,000th registered firm.

AIFC has attracted more than $12 billion in investments, surpassing the target set for 2025.