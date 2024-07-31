Kazakhstan Secures Over $12 Billion in Investments Via AIFC, Surpassing 2025 Goal

ASTANA — The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has attracted more than $12 billion in investments, surpassing the target set for 2025. This achievement was revealed during a meeting on July 31 between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov, which focused on the AIFC’s key results for the first half of 2024 and future plans.

According to the Akorda press service, Bekturov stated that AIFC participants have contributed 115 billion tenge (US$242 million) to the national budget since AIFC’s inception in 2018. Of this amount, 29.8 billion tenge (US$62.6 million) was paid in the first half of 2024 alone. The growth in tax revenues is attributed to an increase in the number of participants and the intensification of their activities.

In the first half of this year, over 500 companies joined the AIFC, raising the total number of participants to nearly 3,000. This expansion has significantly contributed to job creation, with more than 7,600 jobs generated by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

President Tokayev was briefed on measures to support the AIFC business community. Bekturov reported that the first event under the AIFC Community initiative took place in June. Additionally, preparations are underway for the annual Astana Finance Days 2024 event, scheduled for the first week of September.

Tokayev emphasized the need for all government agencies and financial institutions to bolster efforts to attract investments to Kazakhstan’s economy by using the AIFC infrastructure. He outlined several tasks to develop the center further, highlighting the importance of coordinated action to maximize the AIFC’s potential.