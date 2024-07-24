Nielsen’s Gracenote Predicts Kazakhstan to Win Ten Medals at Paris Olympics

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is forecasted to win ten medals, including two gold, three silver, and five bronze, at the Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled from July 26 to Aug. 11, according to the recent final Virtual Medal Table released by Nielsen’s Gracenote.

Gracenote, a leading entertainment data and services company under Nielsen, expects the United States, China, and the United Kingdom to lead the medal counts with 112, 86, and 63 medals, respectively.

The forecast is based on available results data from key global and continental competitions since the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

Nearly 10,000 athletes will compete in the Olympics, with 80 representing Kazakhstan.