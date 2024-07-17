KazMunayGaz and Italy’s Eni Start Hybrid Power Plant Construction in Zhanaozen

ASTANA — KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil and gas company, and Italian energy company Eni have initiated the construction of a 247-megawatt hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen on July 16. The plant will utilize solar, wind, and gas energy sources.

According to KMG’s press release, the project, developed by Eni Plenitude, will combine renewable energy from wind and solar with a gas power plant to ensure stable electricity production. The solar component will provide 50 megawatts, the wind component 77 megawatts, and the gas component 120 megawatts.

The hybrid power plant aims to deliver a stable and reliable electricity supply to KMG’s regional subsidiaries, including Ozenmunaygas and the Kazakh gas processing plant. This initiative is expected to mitigate the risks of production shutdowns caused by frequent power interruptions.

Construction of the plant will create employment opportunities for up to 800 workers, with approximately 70 personnel required for its ongoing operation. KMG and Eni will share the investment costs equally.

The project aligns with KMG’s decarbonization strategy, significantly reducing the company’s carbon footprint. Nearly 40% of the electricity generated will be green, cutting carbon dioxide emissions substantially.