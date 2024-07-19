Kazakhstan Sends 40 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Kyrgyz Republic After Mudflows

By Staff Report in Central Asia on 19 July 2024

ASTANA – On July 19, the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan fund sent 40 tons of humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz Republic, which had recently been struck by devastating mudflows, reported the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Photo credit: Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations

The humanitarian cargo carrying flour, sugar, as well as hygiene products and essential goods crossed the Ak-Tilek Kyrgyz-Kazakh border and headed to the Osh region.

The mudflow, which occurred on July 14, claimed the lives of five people and caused extensive damage in Osh city and the Osh region. The settlements of Mady, Datka, and Bash-Bulak were affected, with 642 residential buildings, four schools, a kindergarten, two hospitals, a museum, and a first aid station being flooded. In Osh city, 146 residential buildings and a kindergarten suffered damage.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »