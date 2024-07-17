Kazakh Airlines Transport 5.5 Million Passengers Since Year-Start

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s airlines have transported nearly 5.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service, this figure is 17% higher than in the same period last year.

Six airlines now operate domestic flights on 53 routes, with a weekly frequency of 640 flights.

Nineteen domestic air routes in nine country regions are subsidized to improve transportation accessibility to socially relevant locations and promote domestic tourism.

International aviation traffic consists of 619 weekly flights to 29 countries via 107 routes. Countries include China, Egypt, Germany, Georgia, Malaysia, Qatar, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.