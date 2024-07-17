2024 Paris Games: Kazakh Olympic Committee Presents Badges in National Style

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee has prepared badges decorated with national ornaments for the Paris Games.

Kazakh athletes have secured 92 licenses in 25 sports, including boxing, judo, artistic gymnastics, athletics, kayaking and canoeing, shooting, fencing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, archery, skeet shooting, tennis, road cycling , swimming, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, track cycling, trampoline gymnastics, badminton, rowing, rhythmic gymnastics, triathlon, table tennis, rock climbing and breaking.

Eighty athletes will compete at the Summer Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.

The Paris Games will welcome 10,500 competitors from 205 nations, who will compete for 329 sets of awards in 32 sports.