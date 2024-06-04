Tokayev Attends Flag Raising Ceremony on State Symbols Day

ASTANA—President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the national flag-raising ceremony on June 4, the Day of State Symbols, reported the Akorda press service.

Reflection of values and ideals

“Our flag, soaring in the blue sky, fills each of us with a sense of respect for our Homeland. Due to the victories in sports, the flag has repeatedly risen to the top in many international tournaments. Recently, the first Kazakh climber again raised our flag over the highest point in the world – Mount Everest. The Summer Olympic Games are approaching, and I am sure that in honor of the victories of our athletes, the sky-blue banner will fly high over the arenas of Paris more than once,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that state symbols embody Kazakhstan’s fundamental values and ideals, awakening a genuine pride in the country. They unite all citizens in times of both testing and triumph.

During the ceremony, the President, as Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, presented the officer’s shoulder straps to the graduates of the 12 best higher military educational institutions.

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva also congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the official adoption of the Day of State Symbols on June 4, 1992.

“The national flag is a symbol of freedom, representing the purity, honesty, and openness of Kazakhstan. The coat of arms symbolizes our centuries-old historical path, the unity, and strength of the people. The anthem awakens pride and love for the Homeland,” she said.

Remarkable achievements

The first international sporting event where the Kazakh flag was raised was the 1992 Summer Olympics. Greco-Roman wrestler Daulet Turlykhanov carried the state symbol in front of thousands of spectators.

In 2011, Kazakh climbers Maksut Zhumayev and Vassily Pivtsov raised the Kazakh flag atop K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth, between China and Pakistan.

The same year, the Kazakh flag fluttered in Antarctica on Dec. 14, the 100th anniversary of the South Pole’s conquest, and again on Dec. 16, 2016, when members of the Pole of Independence expedition raised it on the highest point of Antarctica, Vinson Massif.

In February 2012, Andrey Gundarev became the first Kazakh citizen to ascend Ojos del Salado, the highest peak in South America and the highest volcano in the world, where he established the flag.

In 2014, Maksut Zhumayev hoisted the flag on Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), the highest mountain peak in North America.

In 2015, cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov carried the state flag around Earth over 150 times during his spaceflight.

In 2022, professional skydiver Oleg Toshchev deployed the country’s largest flag, measuring 800 square meters, during a parachute jump from 3,000 meters, earning a spot in the Book of Records of Kazakhstan.

In 2024, Anar Burasheva, the first Kazakh woman to conquer Everest, and Maksut Zhumayev successfully climbed the world’s highest peak, raising the national flag.