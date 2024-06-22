Kazakhstan Registers Criminal Case in Attempted Murder of Kazakh Journalist in Kyiv

ASTANA — Following a directive from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office has registered a criminal case regarding the attempted murder of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov, which took place on June 18 in Kyiv.

“Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, demonstrating swift and professional action, quickly identified the individuals responsible for the crime. In response, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan has sent an international investigative request to the competent authorities of Ukraine, seeking case materials on the involvement of Zhakanbayev and Karatayev in the crime,” reads the press statement from the General Prosecutor’s Office.

An attempted assassination occurred on Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv on June 18. According to the National Police of Ukraine, an unknown person approached Aidos Sadykov and his wife, as they were in a car parked on Yarmola Street, and opened fire, injuring Sadykov, and then fled.

Sadykov is in critical condition in the hospital.

On June 18, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he instructed Kazakhstan’s diplomatic and law enforcement agencies to send official requests to their Ukrainian counterparts. He said Kazakhstan was ready to assist to “discover the truth.”

The Kazakh Prosecutor’s Office revealed that on June 21, a man, identified as Altai Zhakanbayev voluntarily approached the internal affairs authorities of Kazakhstan, where he was interrogated about the case’s circumstances. He was subsequently detained on the same day under suspicion of committing the crime.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate Meiram Karatayev, with operational search activities being conducted. Further information is being withheld in the interest of the ongoing investigation,” reads the statement.