Attack on Kazakh Journalist in Kyiv: Tokayev Orders Sending Inquiries to Ukrainian Authorities

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has directed Kazakhstan’s diplomatic and law enforcement agencies to send official inquiries to their Ukrainian counterparts. He emphasized that Kazakh official bodies are prepared to assist in the investigation to uncover the truth behind the attack on Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov on June 18, reported TengriNews.

An attempted assassination occurred on Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv on June 18. According to the National Police of Ukraine, an unknown person approached a parked car on Yarmola Street, where Sadykov and his wife were present, and opened fire, injuring Sadykov, and then disappeared. Sadykov was hospitalized, while his wife was not injured. Kyiv police have launched criminal proceedings for attempted murder.

“Kazakhstan has taken a course towards strengthening the rule of law. You know my principled position: law and order must reign in the country, in other words, legal order. All conflicts and disagreements in our society should be resolved exclusively within the legal framework, on the basis of current legislation, in accordance with basic international standards. It is from this point of view that it is necessary to consider the crime that occurred yesterday in Kyiv against Kazakh citizen Aidos Sadykov,” Tokayev stated.

The President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, suggested that there are forces that might benefit from circulating accusations against Kazakhstan to use pressure and attempt to influence the strategic direction of its leadership, including in foreign policy.

“Regardless of the charges that were previously brought against Aidos Sadykov, he is first and foremost a citizen of Kazakhstan. Accordingly, he and his family enjoy the rights due to them. According to the Constitution, they can count on the protection and patronage of the state beyond its borders. Therefore, the President instructed the relevant government and diplomatic services to provide the Sadykov family with all the necessary assistance, if they consent to it,” he added.