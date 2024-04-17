International Support Flows to Kazakhstan Amid Devastating Floods

ASTANA – The unprecedented floods in Kazakhstan have garnered the attention of the world community. Foreign countries continue to extend support to Kazakhstan and express their willingness to assist in addressing the natural disaster.

The Kyrgyz Republic was among the first to offer assistance to Kazakhstan. On April 4, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced that humanitarian aid would be sent to Kazakh citizens “even if they did not ask.”

According to him, after the accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant, Kazakhstan extended a helping hand to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Two days later, Kyrgyz Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev organized the dispatch of 15 trucks with 300 tons of humanitarian aid on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov. This aid included water, rice, buckwheat, cookies, candy, tea and other food products, as well as tents, light bulbs, heaters, beds, mattresses, and clothing, which were distributed among four flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan.

A second batch of humanitarian aid was sent on April 13, consisting of 144 tons of dairy products.

On April 7, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the massive floods in Kazakhstan and pledged to provide all necessary assistance in addressing the disaster’s aftermath.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan, which forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of our Kazakh brothers and sisters and caused serious damage. We extend our sympathies to the people and government of Kazakhstan. Türkiye is ready to provide any assistance needed to heal the wounds caused by the disaster,” reads a statement published on the ministry’s website.

The Turkish Consulate General in Aktau reported the active involvement of the Turkish community and companies in evacuation efforts, temporary housing, and dam construction.

On the same day, Sultan Raev, the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, announced that the organization would offer financial assistance to flood victims in Kazakhstan.

During a phone conversation on April 12, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon told President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Tajikistan is ready to provide humanitarian aid, including food and essential goods, to the affected areas of Kazakhstan.

On April 16, the United Kingdom (UK) also expressed readiness to assist Kazakhstan in dealing with the extensive floods.

British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach added that the UK is a major donor to international disaster relief funds, which support Kazakhstan through the International Red Cross and Red Crescent on the ground in the regions devastated by the floods.

Earlier, the European Union also said in a statement it stands ready to support Kazakhstan. With the EU’s full support, the International Science and Technology Center assists the Kazakh government by supplying satellite imagery and space analytics in response to the floods.