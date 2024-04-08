Foreign Countries Express Support to Kazakhstan Amid Devastating Floods

ASTANA – Several foreign countries expressed support for Kazakhstan amid the massive floods that hit the country’s regions and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

The Kyrgyz Republic sent 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan’s regions on April 6.

“The cargo includes oil, sunflower, sugar, rice, pasta and confectionery, as well as locally produced mattresses, clothes and tents,” said the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Polish politician and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ryszard Czarnecki expressed support for Kazakhstan and its people in an April 6 post on X.

“I am devastated to hear thousands of people have been affected by floods in Northwestern Kazakhstan. Over 15,000 have been evacuated, while some remain blocked in the flooded villages. I wish a quick recovery for the country,” Czarnecki wrote.

On April 7, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the people of Kazakhstan amid large-scale floods. The ministry emphasized that Türkiye is ready to provide Kazakhstan with any necessary assistance.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan, which forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of our Kazakh brothers and sisters and caused serious damage. We extend our sympathies to the people and government of Kazakhstan. Türkiye is ready to provide any assistance needed to heal the wounds caused by the disaster,” said the ministry in an April 7 message.

In his April 6 address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that a state of emergency was declared in 10 regions of Kazakhstan.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 75,982 people, including 18,681 children, have been rescued and evacuated since the floods began.