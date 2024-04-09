EU Stands in Solidarity with Kazakhstan in Aftermath of Devastating Floods

ASTANA – The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Kazakhstan expressed solidarity in the wake of the recent devastating floods, extending wishes for a swift recovery to the Kazakh people on April 9, reported the delegation’s press service on their Facebook page.

With the EU’s full support, the International Science and Technology Center assists the Kazakh government by supplying satellite imagery and space analytics in response to the floods.

The study provided actionable analytics into the extent and impact of floods to address natural disasters effectively and mitigate their consequences.

As of today, over 86,000 people, including 29,000 children, have been rescued and evacuated since the floods began.