UK Extends Support to Kazakhstan Amid Devastating Floods

ASTANA – British Minister of State (Minister for Europe) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Nusrat Ghani expressed support for everyone impacted by Kazakhstan’s severe floods.

“The ongoing flooding in Kazakhstan has devastated communities across the north and west of the country. My thoughts are with all who have been impacted, especially those who have had to evacuate. The countries of Central Asia are on the front line of climate change. The UK [United Kingdom] stands ready to help,” she wrote on her X account on April 15.

According to the latest data from the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, 113,693 people, including 39,922 children, have been rescued and evacuated since the floods began.

Foreign leaders, well-known artists and athletes continue to show support for Kazakhstan.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, a well-known professional boxer and key rival of Kazakh legend Gennady Golovkin, earlier expressed support for the people of Kazakhstan amidst the devastating floods.