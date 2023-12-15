Foreign Ministry: Kazakhstan Evacuates Almost All Nationals From Gaza Strip

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has evacuated 127 citizens and members of their families from the Gaza Strip, said Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in an interview with Kazinform on Dec. 14.

According to Nurtleu, one Kazakh citizen and ten members of his family – Palestinian citizens who voluntarily refused to evacuate – remain in Gaza.

“The ministry and foreign agencies continue to monitor the situation and are ready to evacuate if they receive applications for evacuation from Kazakhstan nationals. I would also like to remind you that, due to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan delivered humanitarian aid weighing 38 tons and sent humanitarian assistance worth $1 million to the population of Gaza. The cargo includes food, bedding, medicines, and medical products,” Nurtleu said.

On Dec. 10, Kazakhstan evacuated 28 nationals and their family members from the Gaza Strip. On Nov. 17, a special evacuation flight safely transported 99 Kazakh citizens and their family members from the Gaza Strip to Almaty.