Kazakhstan Evacuates 28 Nationals From Gaza Strip

ASTANA – Kazakhstan evacuated 28 nationals and their family members from the Gaza Strip on Dec. 10 on a return flight from Egypt, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

According to Sanzhar Ualikhanov, Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy in Egypt, ten more Kazakh citizens remain in the Gaza Strip.

“These are Kazakh nationals and their family members. Their evacuation depends on the current military situation and whether they can get to Egypt,” he said.

The evacuated citizens shared their challenging experiences with the Kazinform.

“My husband and I lived in the Gaza Strip. I hope the Kazakh authorities can help him because he is still there. He works as a doctor. I also worked as a nurse. We had five children, but nearly two weeks ago, my pregnant daughter was killed. She was 19 years old… She died along with her husband, his nephews, and parents,” said Kazakh citizen Oksana Helles.

On Sunday evening, a special Kazakh flight arrived in Egypt with additional humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.