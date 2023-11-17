99 Kazakh Citizens Evacuated from Gaza Strip Arrive Safely in Almaty

ASTANA – A special evacuation flight safely transported 99 Kazakh citizens and their family members from the Gaza Strip to Almaty on Nov. 17, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Upon completing all mandatory procedures at the airport, the evacuated citizens are provided with temporary accommodation and essential legal, medical, and other assistance.

The successful evacuation is the outcome of coordinated work of the Kazakh Embassies in Egypt, Israel, and Jordan with the authorized bodies of these countries and international organizations.

Following negotiations with the foreign ministries’ leadership in the Middle East region, the ministry reached an agreement for the secure and unconditional departure of Kazakh citizens from the Gaza Strip under the directives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The ministry assured that Kazakh diplomats will continue to organize evacuation measures and assist citizens remaining in the conflict zone.