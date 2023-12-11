Kazakhstan Delivers Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Palestinian People

ASTANA – Kazakhstan delivered additional humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people on Dec. 10, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The humanitarian aid included food, bedding, medicines, and medical products weighing more than 38 tons. The shipment was donated to the Egyptian Red Crescent.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the Egyptian authorities will transfer the batch of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need.

The same plane evacuated 28 Kazakh citizens and their family members from the Gaza Strip to Kazakhstan. After completing all mandatory procedures, the evacuated citizens will receive essential legal, medical, and other assistance.

On Nov. 17, a special evacuation flight safely transported 99 Kazakh citizens and their family members from the Gaza Strip to Almaty.

In early November, Kazakhstan allocated $1 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.