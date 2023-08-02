Kazakh Aviation Administration Strengthens Country’s Regional Leadership in Civil Aviation

ASTANA – The international aviation community positively assesses the approaches to managing the civil aviation industry in Kazakhstan, implemented by the Civil Aviation Committee and the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) over the past three years, reported the committee’s press service on Aug. 1.

Going forward, the AAK will also strengthen the aviation authorities’ regional leadership and effective international presence.

AAK works under a tripartite agreement with the Irish Aviation Authorities and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on technical cooperation and human capacity building. This cooperation is supposed to improve aviation safety in the country and effectively prepare for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) safety audit to launch direct flights to the United States.

AAK cooperates with leading international aviation associations such as Airports Council International (ACI Europe and ACI World) for aerodromes, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for aviation safety, aviation security, and passenger experience, as well as CANSO and EUROCONTROL, to improve air navigation services.

Positioning Kazakhstan as a leader in civil aviation in Central Asia, the aviation authority implements two regional initiatives: the AVSEC Aviation Security Coordinating Group on aviation security and the EACAC Eurasian Civil Aviation Conference on civil aviation management.

It is planned to optimize and digitize AAK business processes in control and oversight activities to improve efficiency in ensuring flight and passenger safety.

Kazakhstan achieved 82% compliance with the ICAO flight safety standards, which is comparable to the average indicator of the EASA member countries.

In March, the AAK received the Air Transport News (ATN) Corporate Award, recognizing the transition to new civil aviation management, at the Global Connectivity Challenges Air Transport Symposium in Montreal, Canada.