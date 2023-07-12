Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Reaches 82% Compliance with ICAO Requirements

ASTANA – Kazakhstan achieved 82% compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) flight safety standards, which is comparable to the average indicator of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) member countries, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reported on July 12.

The committee published an electronic bulletin of an action plan for implementing the ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program (USOAP) on monitoring flight safety for the next year. It represents ICAO’s planned audits of member state aviation authorities for the forthcoming period.

The selection of countries for audits by ICAO is based on the risk indicators, the results of previous audits, the extent of aviation activity in the country, and the progress made by states in addressing identified deficiencies.

According to the plan, the ICAO is not planning to conduct the audit of Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities in 2023 and 2024.