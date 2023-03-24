Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Receives Air Transport Award in Canada

ASTANA – The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan received the Air Transport News (ATN) Corporate Award, recognizing the transition to new civil aviation management, at the Global Connectivity Challenges Air Transport Symposium in Montreal, Canada, the country’s Civil Aviation Committee announced on March 20.

“The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the Civil Aviation Committee will continue working to develop further and expand Kazakhstan’s aviation presence at the regional and international level, striving to achieve full potential in the industry,” reads the committee’s press release.

The country’s aviation administration was established three years ago to оversee the development of the aviation industry and bring best international practices.

The international aviation community praised the new management, represented by Director General Catalin Radu and Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Talgat Lastayev, for their efforts over the last year to improve the aviation administration’s oversight competence.

The ATN Corporate Award is the industry’s highest level of international recognition. The committee said it would encourage Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities to “follow their ambitious goals and reach the maturity and full potential that Kazakhstan and the region deserves.”