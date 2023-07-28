Kazakh Aviation Administration Addresses Security, Passenger Facilitation in International Air Transportation

ASTANA – The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) held a regular meeting of the interdepartmental commission on July 26 to address the facilitation of formalities in international air transportation and the introduction of biometric technology at the country’s airports, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

During the meeting, the committee emphasized the importance of interaction between state agencies to bring the country’s national legislation in line with the international standards. It recommended the practice of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) annex 9 on facilitation. These activities will subsequently contribute to the effective completion of the ICAO audit, as well as compliance with international standards.

The meeting participants also discussed the project on implementing biometrics at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. The development and application of biometric technologies is a worldwide trend used for faster and smoother interaction with passengers at the airport. Currently, this project is under study by certain government agencies, after which a final decision on its application will be made.

AAK members also addressed the preparation for the ICAO Traveler Identification Program (TRIP) Regional Symposium, which will take place on Dec. 6-8 in Almaty.

The event will focus on the five elements of the ICAO TRIP Strategy: evidence of identity, machine-readable travel documents (MRTDs), document issuance and control, inspection systems and tools, and interoperable applications.

In May, Darkhan Katyshev, senior director of the Aviation Security Department of AAK, spoke about the international collaboration in aviation security in an interview with The Astana Times.