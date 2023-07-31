Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship Brings Progress in Enhancing Connectivity in Asia

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh and Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay signed a Roadmap for the Implementation of the Kazakh Chairmanship’s Priorities in CICA for 2023-2024 on July 28, outlining progress in implementing activities to strengthen connectivity in Asia, reported the ministry’s press service.

The document reflects progress in the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative announced at the sixth CICA Summit in October last year, including the creation of the CICA Council on Sustainable Interconnectivity, the institutionalization of the CICA Finance Summit, the preparation for the 2024 CICA Environmental Conference, the creation of a partner network of the member states’ leading universities, as well as initiatives to support volunteer movements in the CICA region.

Tumysh emphasized the importance of promoting the transformation of the CICA into an international organization, maintaining an effective interaction between the member states, including within the framework of the activities of the CICA governing and working bodies.

CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia. Established in 1992, CICA has 28 member states, nine countries, and five international organizations that hold observer status.