Kazakhstan Ready to Increase Exports to Qatar in 60 Commodity Items Worth $250 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Qatar in about 60 types of products worth $250 million, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on June 7, reported the Akorda press service.

The parties discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in the oil and gas, mining and metallurgical, agricultural industries, medicine, and the financial sector with investors. They also reviewed mutually beneficial cooperation through international organizations.

Tokayev expressed his gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, who arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the Astana International Forum (AIF) with the Qatari government and business community.

The President stressed an essential milestone of 30 years since establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, which resulted in effective interstate cooperation and constructive political dialogue.

Last year’s visit of the Emir of Qatar to Astana and the recent visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Doha are evidence of traditional friendship and strong partnership, Tokayev stated.

“I highly appreciate your great contribution to deepening ties between our countries, and I am ready to work with you to strengthen Kazakh-Qatari relations further,” said the President.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is set to provide all the necessary support to Qatari investors. He emphasized the need to open direct flights to intensify business contacts.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted this excellent opportunity to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached with Kazakhstan during last year’s negotiations.

“I believe this will pave the way for successful cooperation between our countries,” said the Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani assured that bilateral cooperation at present dynamically develops in various sectors, revealing plans to expand interaction in other areas.