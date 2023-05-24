Kazakhstan, Qatar Seek to Boost Trade, Investment Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov outlined key priorities for cooperation during May 23 meetings with top Qatari officials on the sidelines of the third Qatar Economic Forum, which takes place on May 23-25 in Doha, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

During the meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Smailov pointed to a significant potential to increase the volume of mutual trade, proposing to expand the export of Kazakh products to Qatar for 60 commodity items worth $243 million and enhance the investment partnership.

According to Smailov, Qatar is Kazakhstan’s important political and economic partner in the Middle East. In the first quarter of this year, bilateral trade increased by 17.7 times. In 2022, Qatari investments in the Kazakh economy have tripled.

He outlined the importance of cooperation between the Qatar Investment Authority and Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and plans to create a joint private equity fund.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed his readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all key areas.

Smailov met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss advancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, the agro-industrial complex, investment and civil aviation sectors.

“Many Kazakh companies producing meat and food products express interest in exporting their goods to the Qatari market,” said Smailov, proposing to speed up the procedures for coordinating halal certificates between the two countries.

Smailov highlighted the growing interest in tourist trips among citizens of both states, which was facilitated by an increase in the number of Qatar Airways direct flights to Almaty. The Kazakh low-cost airline Fly Arystan plans to launch regular flights from Astana to Doha by the end of this year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in turn, expressed his readiness to strengthen interaction in all spheres of bilateral cooperation.

At a meeting with the Chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the sides addressed investment projects in medicine, agriculture and tourism.

Power International Holding is one of the largest conglomerates in the Middle East engaged in construction, agriculture, industry, and healthcare. The company was responsible for constructing Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup facilities.

Smailov invited Al-Khayyat for cooperation, adding that the conglomerate is becoming a flagship in establishing and developing partnerships between Qatar and Kazakhstan.