Emir of State of Qatar to Attend Astana International Forum on June 8

ASTANA — Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will participate in the plenary session of the Astana International Forum (AIF) on June 8, reported the forum’s press service.

Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The trade volume between the countries surged almost 18-fold in the first quarter of 2023, with Qatari investments in Kazakhstan tripling in 2022.

The frequent interactions between the leaders of both countries have elevated bilateral cooperation to a new level. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Doha in June 2022, while the Emir of Qatar visited Astana last October.

Between 2005 and 2022, the volume of attracted investments from Qatar to Kazakhstan reached $56.6 million, with $13.1 million in 2022, three times the sum invested in 2021 ($4.4 million).

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and the Emir of Qatar reaffirmed their readiness to enhance cooperation across the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and elevate it to the level of strategic partnership during a meeting at the Qatar Economic Forum in May.

The countries are bound by the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, signed on Oct. 12, 2022.

Kazakhstan and Qatar intend to establish a joint investment fund and increase trade volume.