Qatar is One of Kazakhstan’s Important Partners in Middle East, Says Tokayev

ASTANA – Qatar is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an Oct. 12 meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Astana for a state visit on Oct. 11, reported the Akorda press service.

The President thanked the Emir of Qatar for accepting the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, highlighting the important role of Qatar in the international arena.

Reaffirming mutual desire to strengthen trade and economic ties, the leaders addressed the development of bilateral relations, focusing on trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is ready to provide all possible assistance to Qatari companies and invited them to participate in the implementation of joint investment projects, particularly in agriculture, energy, petrochemistry, mining, and finance.

In 2023, Kazakhstan and Qatar will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“We have built close interstate collaboration and constructive political dialogue during this time, based on the bonds of traditional friendship and strong partnership. … We are keen to keep strengthening bilateral ties,” the President said.

The Emir of Qatar, in turn, thanked the President for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and the hospitality. He reiterated his commitment to the development of comprehensive ties with Kazakhstan, emphasizing the need to intensify the work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission.

During the meeting, the sides reached agreements to bolster cooperation in investments, education, trade, healthcare, agriculture, sports, and culture.

Following the meeting, the President awarded the Emir of Qatar with the highest state award, the Order of Altyn Kyran (golden eagle), for his wisdom in leading the country and his significant contribution to maintaining security and stability in the world.

As part of the state visit, the Emir of Qatar will participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, which is held on Oct. 12-13 in Astana.