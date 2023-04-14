Two More Kazakh Wrestlers Claim Gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

By Staff Report in Sports on 14 April 2023

ASTANA – Two more Kazakh wrestlers, Bolat Sakayev and Sanzhar Doszhanov, won gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championship on April 13, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Sanzhar Doszhanov. Photo credit: United World Wrestling.

Sakayev, 31, won over Uzbekistan’s Bekzod Abdurakhmonov in the 79-kilogram weight category, as Doszhanov defeated Uzbek wrestler Zafarbek Otakhonov in the 70-kilogram weight category to claim the gold.

Rakhat Kalzhan won the bronze medal in the 57-kilogram weight category.

Bolat Sakayev. Photo credit: United World Wrestling.

Earlier this week, Kazakh wrestler Ibragim Magomadov won gold in the 72-kilogram weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Elmira Syzdykova and Zhamilya Bakbergenova brought gold medals in the women’s wrestling finals.


