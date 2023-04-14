Two More Kazakh Wrestlers Claim Gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

ASTANA – Two more Kazakh wrestlers, Bolat Sakayev and Sanzhar Doszhanov, won gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championship on April 13, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Sakayev, 31, won over Uzbekistan’s Bekzod Abdurakhmonov in the 79-kilogram weight category, as Doszhanov defeated Uzbek wrestler Zafarbek Otakhonov in the 70-kilogram weight category to claim the gold.

Rakhat Kalzhan won the bronze medal in the 57-kilogram weight category.

Earlier this week, Kazakh wrestler Ibragim Magomadov won gold in the 72-kilogram weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Elmira Syzdykova and Zhamilya Bakbergenova brought gold medals in the women’s wrestling finals.