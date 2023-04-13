Kazakh Female Wrestler Wins Gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova defeated Japan’s Sumire Niikura to claim the gold medal in the women’s wrestling finals, the third for the national team at the Asian Wrestling Championship, the National Olympic Committee reported on April 12.

Bakbergenova, 27, won over Niikura, 20, in the 72-kilogram weight category.

Another female wrestler Nilufar Raimova won bronze in the 57-kilogram weight class.

Earlier this week, Elmira Syzdykova and Ibragim Magomadov brought two gold medals to Kazakhstan’s national team at the Asian Wrestling Championship.