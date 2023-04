ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova, 31, won over Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet kyzy in the 76-kilogram weight category in women’s wrestling, bringing second gold medal to the national team at the Asian Wrestling Championship on April 11, reported the National Olympic Committee .

Earlier, Kazakh wrestler Ibragim Magomadov won gold in the 72-kilogram weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Two Kazakh wrestlers Marina Sedneva (55 kilogram) and Yelena Shalygina (68 kilogram) won bronze medals.