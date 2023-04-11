Kazakh Wrestler Wins Gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

ASTANA – Kazakh wrestler Ibragim Magomadov won gold in the 72-kilogram weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling and became the first Asian champion from Kazakhstan, reported the National Olympic Committee on April 11.

In a closely fought final match, Magomadov beat Sajed Ali Imentalabfumani of Iran with a score of 5:2.

This is Magomadov’s first gold medal in the Asian Championship. He won silver at the 2020 Asian Championship in New Delhi.

In the 63-kilogram weight category, Almat Kebisbaev defeated Firuz Mirzoradzhabov of Tajikistan and brought in one more bronze medal.

The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestling team completed the championship with eight medals.

Wrestlers Nursultan Tursynov (87 kilograms) and Diaz Kalen (82 kilograms) won silver. Bronze medals went to Amangali Bekbolatov (55 kilograms), Mukhamedali Mamyrbek (63 kilograms), Almat Kebispaev (67 kilograms), Olzhas Syrlybay (97 kilograms), and Alimkhan Syzdykov (130 kilograms).