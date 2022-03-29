Kazakhstan Sends Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine (Video), Repatriation Flight Departs from Poland’s Katowice With Kazakh Citizens Evacuated from Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan dispatched humanitarian aid for Ukrainians from Almaty to the Polish city of Katowice on March 28, reported the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The humanitarian cargo with a total weight of 17.5 tons includes bed supplies and food products.

Earlier, Kazakhstan sent two planes with humanitarian aid consisting of medical supplies on March 14 and March 15. The aid included 17 kinds of medicines including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, anti-cough and anti-hypertensive medicines.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed his government to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people after receiving an appeal from the Ukrainian government. On March 9, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced that the government’s commission on international humanitarian aid has decided to allocate to Ukraine a batch of 25 medical products worth $2.25. The total weight of the humanitarian aid will be 82 tons.

The seventh repatriation flight with 53 passengers on board departed from Katowice to Almaty on March 28, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Telegram.

The Kazakh citizens and members of their families arrived from Ukraine to Poland with the assistance of Kazakh diplomats. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine organized transportation from Lviv to Katowice for 14 more people, including four children on March 25-27.

Passengers of the repatriation flight were exempted from visa requirements, mandatory quarantine, PCR tests, and vaccination passports.

The first repatriation flight operated by Kazakhstan’s Air Astana departed from Katowice to Almaty on Feb. 28.

Overall, 900 Kazakh citizens returned from Ukraine and 743 of them returned to Kazakhstan by repatriation flights.