Kazakhstan is Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance, Says President Tokayev 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a telephone conversation on March 7, reports the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan, which has evacuated 435 of its citizens, stands ready to send medicines and other necessary products to Ukraine. Transport options for their delivery are currently being considered. Kazakhstan’s government also helped evacuate more than 650 citizens to European countries.

Tokayev and Steinmeier thoroughly exchanged their views on the situation in Ukraine. Steinmeier reaffirmed the position of the European Union regarding the reasons for the unexpected decision of the Russian leadership to launch an attack on Ukraine, which resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

Tokayev stated that all states should strictly adhere to the norms and principles of the United Nations Charter. According to the President, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is “quite complex in its origin” and requires new diplomatic approaches for a peaceful solution to the conflict to prevent further damage to infrastructure and the death of civilians.

President Tokayev and President Steinmeier also noted steady progress in relations between the two countries, which was enhanced by the official visit of Kazakhstan’s President to Germany in December 2019. Tokayev invited the German President to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in turn.