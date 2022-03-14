Kazakhstan Sends First Humanitarian Aid Plane to Ukraine Through Poland

NUR-SULTAN – The first plane with humanitarian aid for Ukrainians departed from Almaty airport on March 14, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare.

Humanitarian aid consists of the medical supplies that Ukraine needs most. The total weight of the humanitarian aid is 28.2 tons, which includes 17 kinds of medicines: antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, anti-cough and anti-hypertensive medicines.

“Medicines for humanitarian aid were selected according to the minutes of the meeting of the Commission on International Humanitarian Aid and the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. The Ukrainian side was asked what medicines they needed the most at the moment. All the medicines are mainly of Kazakh production,” SK-Pharmacy Manager Sholpan Adilbekova told informburo.kz.

For the safety of cargo, the batch will be delivered to Katowice airport in Poland, where there is a hub that receives and distributes international humanitarian aid.

The second plane will depart on March 15.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an order to urgently provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people after receiving an appeal from the Ukrainian government. On March 9, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced that the government’s commission on international humanitarian aid has decided to allocate to Ukraine a batch of 25 medical products worth US$2.25. The total weight of the humanitarian aid will be 82 tons.