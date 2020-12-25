Kazakhstan Sends 100 Domestically Made Mechanical Ventilators to Tajikistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan sent 100 sets of Kokchetav-4P mobile mechanical ventilators as humanitarian aid on Dec. 22 to Tajikistan, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development press service reported. The ministry sent humanitarian aid to Tajikistan as part of the Dec. 10 Kazakh government resolution and on a presidential order.

The Tynys (Breathing) plant, the subsidiary of Kazakhstan Engineering national company, in Kokshetau assembles 90 percent localized Kokchetav-4P mechanical ventilators. The enterprise produces approximately 500 sets per month. The price per apparatus is 750,000 tenge (US$1 782.1). The Kokchetav-4P can be installed in an ambulance or even used at home.

In November, the ministry also sent 400 Kokchetav-4P ventilators and two million medical masks for a total of 389 million tenge (USD$924,341.02) as humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kazakhstan has provided humanitarian aid to assist Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19 and supporting its population during the crisis.

In April, Kazakhstan rendered a total of 5,000 tons of flour worth more than $3 million to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In June and September, the Kazakh government rendered humanitarian assistance to support families in Afghanistan. Kazakhstan sent thousands of tons of flour, pasta, sunflower oil, and condensed milk.

Over the past 20 years, Kazakhstan has allocated more than $500 million in official development assistance and humanitarian aid mainly to strengthen the economic potential of Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said during the Sept. 26 United Nation High-level video conference on Poverty Eradication and SSC.