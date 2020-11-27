Kyrgyzstan Receives Humanitarian Aid from Kazakhstan to Help Fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan dispatched humanitarian cargo to Kyrgyzstan Nov. 26 as part of a joint effort to address the COVID-19 pandmeic , reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decision to send 16 tons of humanitarian assistance was initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The cargo included 400 medical ventilators and 2 million medical masks produced at Kazakh enterprises.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva said that the relations between the two countries remain rooted in the spirit of strategic partnership and good-neighborliness.

“On behalf of the Kyrgyz government, I express my gratitude to the Kazakh President and the Kazakh Prime Minister for the humanitarian assistance provided… We appreciate the help and support of Kazakh people. I believe that we will overcome existing difficulties and build on the bilateral strategic partnership between our countries. I wish our peoples peace, prosperity and development,” Surabaldieva said.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Kairat Nurpeisov noted that the brotherly nations have always helped each other in difficult situations.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Kazakhstan has provided humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.