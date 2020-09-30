Kazakhstan Renders Humanitarian Aid to Provinces Hit By Flooding in Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN – On Sept. 29, the Kazakh Embassy to Afghanistan rendered humanitarian aid to residents of the Kabul province affected by the floods, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service reported.

During the ceremony, Kazakh Ambassador to Afghanistan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev passed on grocery baskets filled with flour, pasta, sunflower oil, and condensed milk to more than 5,000 families in need.

The embassy distributed the humanitarian aid cargo in eight Afghan provinces. In addition to Kabul, the agency distributed food aid to the Balkh, Parwan, Panjshir, Logar, Wardak, Baghlan, and Samangan provinces.

Kabul Province Governor Muhammad Yakub Haidari and Disaster Management Minister Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani expressed gratitude to the Kazakh government on behalf of the Afghani government and people for assistance and support during the difficult period.

Rendering humanitarian assistance to Central Asian countries and Afghanistan is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in the near abroad. Amid the pandemic, Kazakhstan has been continually sending aid to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan.