Kazakhstan Provides Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

Kazakhstan has just rendered more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, according to a June 22nd press service release by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Humanitarian cargo consisting of 46 wagons includes 1,900 tons of flour, 500 tons of pasta, 4,000 liters of sunflower oil and 200,000 cans of condensed milk reached the country. The food products will be distributed among the regions.

Humanitarian aid is a general accepted practice of providing mutual support to a partner country, according to the ministry. Many countries are providing assistance amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Kazakhstan is also involved in this process. The provision of humanitarian assistance is one of the more important strategies of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian aid to the neighboring countries during the pandemic in Central Asia all the way back on April 7th.

In April, Kazakhstan sent humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. It sent 5,000 tons of flour to each country worth more than $3 million. At the beginning of the epidemic in February, Kazakhstan dispatched medical humanitarian aid to China.