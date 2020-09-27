First Central Asia Nobel Fest to Bring Nobel Laureates Together For Online Lectures and Seminars 

NUR-SULTAN – Students and researchers from Central Asia and the Caucasus are waiting for a historic chance to meet Nobel laureates and scientists from across the world at the Central Asia Nobel Fest 2020 scheduled to take place online on Oct. 1-4.

The Central Asia Nobel Fest is a unique platform for discussion and the exchange of ideas with world-renowned scientists and experts to address the current challenges facing the global community. The participants will have access to more than 30 debates and 10 talks across four main areas – new frontiers in medicine and science, technologies that are changing the world, development of an inclusive economy and sustainability, and the future of human capital.

The festival is organized by the Inclusive Development Foundation with the support of Chevron and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

“In the midst of the pandemic and a global economic crisis, the development of science and the accessibility of education is of particular relevance. Scientific discoveries and innovations create opportunities for stable economic growth, by stimulating development of business and technologies, as well as reducing a country’s dependence on natural resources exports. Moreover, improving the scientific potential of the world creates conditions for research and development of vaccines against new diseases such as COVID-19,” said the Inclusive Development Foundation in a press release.

The main mission of the festival, according to the organizers, is to boost research and science development in the region and inspire the younger generation of scientists to make new strides in their fields and unlock their potential. In the spirit of making education and learning more inclusive access to the festival will be provided at no cost and regardless of one’s location and circumstances.

Ten Nobel laureates, including Eric Maskin (2007 Nobel Prize in mathematics), David Gross (2004 Nobel Prize in Physics), Jean-Marie Lehn (1987 Nobel Prize in Chemistry), Richard Roberts (1993 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine), and Peace Prize laureates – Kailash Satyarthi, Tavakkol Karman and Rae Kwon Chung, will share their experience and engage in a discussion with students and researchers.

The program also features eminent scholars, such as Don Cleveland, Juan Maldacena, Lyman Page, and Michael Shitz.

More than 1,500 participants from over 20 countries have registered for the festival. The registration will last through Sept. 25.