Kazakhstan Advances Digital Assets Industry with New Decree

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree on measures to stimulate and develop the digital assets industry, establishing a comprehensive framework to accelerate the country’s digital economy.

Developed by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and the National Bank in cooperation with relevant government agencies and the Astana International Financial Centre, the decree aims to create a transparent and well-regulated digital assets ecosystem, modernize financial infrastructure, attract investment, and expand the use of innovative financial technologies.

A key priority is the modernization of payment infrastructure. The decree provides for the development of mechanisms that enable the use of digital assets and stablecoins in cross-border settlements, creating additional channels for businesses engaged in export and import operations, the ministry’s press service reported on July 13.

The document also introduces measures to encourage crypto-asset transactions within Kazakhstan’s regulated framework. Planned initiatives include a voluntary mechanism to disclose digital assets previously held on unregulated foreign platforms and to transfer them to licensed domestic service providers. In addition, income earned by individuals from digital asset transactions conducted through Kazakhstan’s regulated infrastructure is planned to be exempt from individual income tax.

The decree also promotes more efficient use of energy resources by enabling the use of associated petroleum gas and natural gas produced at oil and gas fields for autonomous electricity generation. Where these resources are not required to meet state needs, the electricity may be allocated to digital mining operations, supporting regional investment and more efficient energy consumption.

In addition, the decree sets the direction for the development of tokenized financial instruments and national trading infrastructure, expanding investment opportunities. These initiatives will be implemented through a dedicated action plan setting out timelines and responsible authorities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the decree lays the strategic foundation for Kazakhstan’s transition to a new-generation digital economy by creating conditions in which digital assets become as familiar and secure as traditional financial instruments, while strengthening the country’s appeal for global capital and expertise.

Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Gizzat Baitursynov said the reforms create predictable conditions for all market participants, from miners to financial institutions, strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a regional hub for digital financial solutions while ensuring transparency, consumer protection, and financial system security.