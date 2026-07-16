Kazakhstan-China Rail Freight Rises 9% to 18.7 Million Tons in First Half of 2026

ALMATY – Rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China reached 18.7 million tons in the first half of 2026, up 9% from the same period last year, driven by stronger exports, expanding border infrastructure and growing demand along key Eurasian trade corridors, reported the Ministry of Transport’s press service.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), freight volumes increased in both directions. Kazakhstan imported 7 million tons of goods from China during the first six months of the year, a 9% year-on-year increase, while shipments to China rose 10% to 11.7 million tons.

Exports accounted for 8.5 million tons of those shipments, up 20% from the first half of 2025. The main export cargo included iron ore, animal feed, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, grain, crude oil, petroleum products and other commodities.

KTZ attributed the continued growth to close cooperation between the railway administrations of Kazakhstan and China, ongoing expansion of border infrastructure and efforts to increase the capacity of cross-border rail crossings.

The Dostyk border crossing handled the largest share of freight, processing 10.6 million tons during the reporting period – 15% more than a year earlier. Export shipments through the station also rose 15% to 5.4 million tons.

Opened in 1990, Dostyk has become one of the principal rail gateways between Kazakhstan and China. Over the past three decades, both sides of the border have developed modern logistics terminals and transport infrastructure, transforming the crossing into one of the region’s busiest freight hubs.

The Altynkol border crossing also recorded growth, handling 8.1 million tons of cargo in the first half of the year, up 2% year-on-year. Export traffic through the station increased even faster, surging 29% to 3.1 million tons.

Located on one of the main rail routes linking Asia and Europe, Altynkol benefits from modern transshipment facilities, high handling capacity and round-the-clock operations, enabling it to support the continued expansion of freight flows between Kazakhstan, China and international markets.