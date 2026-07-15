Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan to Establish Joint Caspian Fleet to Strengthen Middle Corridor

ASTANA – Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan plan to establish a joint fleet on the Caspian Sea and launch a joint venture between their national freight operators to improve multimodal transport and enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

In an interview with the Report news agency on July 7, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev said the countries are implementing projects to expand transport infrastructure and maritime logistics as part of broader efforts to strengthen regional connectivity.

The planned joint venture will bring together Uzbekistan’s Temiryo’lkargo and the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO). According to Teshabayev, the initiatives are expected to improve the efficiency and resilience of multimodal freight transport while reducing logistics costs for exporters.

He noted that the Baku International Sea Trade Port has become a key gateway for Uzbek exports to international markets via the Middle Corridor. Cargo volumes along the route have grown steadily in recent years, accompanied by a broader range of goods exported and closer cooperation between transport and logistics operators in both countries.

Teshabayev added that Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are also working to increase the Middle Corridor’s competitiveness by supporting Uzbek exporters through cargo transshipment preferences and streamlined logistics procedures.