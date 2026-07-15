Almaty Zoo Welcomes Przewalski’s Horse Foal

ASTANA – The Almaty Zoo has welcomed a Przewalski’s horse foal, marking another milestone in its efforts to conserve one of the world’s rarest wild horse species.

Born on June 14, the female foal was named Zhelmaya. She is the second offspring of the mare Kurbankul. The foal’s father is Merey, reported the zoo’s press service on July 15.

The birth is part of the Almaty Zoo’s participation in international conservation programs for endangered species, including the Przewalski’s horse, saiga antelope, polar bear, and white-headed eagle. Breeding Przewalski’s horses helps preserve the species’ genetic diversity and maintain a sustainable population.

To ensure suitable conditions, the zoo keeps its Przewalski’s horses in a restricted area closed to visitors, providing a quiet environment for the animals. Kurbankul, Zhelmaya, and Merey are currently housed separately and cared for by zoo specialists.

The Przewalski’s horse is among the world’s rarest wild horse species and is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.