Kazakhstan Deploys Peacekeepers to UN Mission in Lebanon

ASTANA – Eleven service members of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan have arrived in Lebanon to serve with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), where they will carry out peacekeeping duties in southern Lebanon as part of the Indian contingent.

The Kazakh peacekeepers have begun carrying out tasks that include monitoring the ceasefire, observing the security situation in the mission’s area of responsibility, liaising with local authorities and communities, supporting humanitarian activities, conducting patrols, guarding UN facilities, and contributing to regional stability in accordance with the mandate of the UN Security Council, reported the Defense Ministry’s press service on July 15.

All personnel completed multi-level training in line with international standards and relevant UN Security Council requirements. The preparation included international humanitarian law, rules on the use of force, civil-military interaction, language training, and practical exercises designed for modern peacekeeping operations.

The deployment marks the 11th rotation of Kazakhstan’s national peacekeeping contingent to the mission area. Kazakh peacekeepers have previously served as part of the Indian contingent within UNIFIL, where they received high assessments from the mission’s leadership and international partners for their professionalism, discipline, and ability to operate effectively in a multinational environment.

Kazakhstan’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations remains an important component of the country’s contribution to international security. It also provides its service members with practical experience in multinational operations while reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role in global peacekeeping efforts.